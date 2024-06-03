With just a day remaining before the eagerly awaited Lok Sabha election results, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar addressed the media today, asserting the integrity and robustness of the counting process while addressing concerns raised by opposition parties.

In a press conference held in New Delhi, Rajiv Kumar categorically stated that the counting mechanism is meticulously codified to eliminate any possibility of error. He dismissed claims of faulty voter lists and turnout data, emphasizing that the process has been thoroughly scrutinized and understood by the Election Commission.

"The fake narratives surrounding faulty voter lists and turnout data during the elections are baseless. We have a robust system in place, and every aspect of the process is codified to ensure accuracy," said Rajiv Kumar, without directly naming any individuals or parties.

The Congress, among other opposition parties, has raised questions regarding discrepancies between real-time voter turnout data and final figures released by the Election Commission. However, Rajiv Kumar urged for evidence to substantiate allegations of malpractice, daring the Opposition to provide proof so appropriate actions can be taken.

Addressing concerns over the delay in releasing final voter turnout figures, Rajiv Kumar reassured that the counting process for postal ballots will commence before the counting of electronic voting machines (EVMs), in accordance with Section 54 A of the RPA Act.

"The entire counting process is absolutely robust. Micro observers, counting officials, and agents are all in place to ensure transparency. There cannot be any mistake in this process," affirmed Rajiv Kumar.

The press conference comes in the wake of allegations made by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh regarding purported calls made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to district magistrates ahead of vote counting. The Election Commission has sought factual information regarding these claims.

Additionally, a delegation of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders recently met with the poll panel to discuss counting-related issues, urging for clear guidelines.

Rajiv Kumar also highlighted the unprecedented global attention India's electoral process has garnered, with 75 observers from 23 countries commending the scale and integrity of the elections.

"This is one of the general elections where we have not seen violence. This required two years of preparation," Rajiv Kumar remarked, addressing the peaceful conduct of the elections.