Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, on June 6, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, will present President Droupadi Murmu with the official list of newly-elected Members of Parliament (MPs) to initiate the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha.

In preparation for the transition, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously re-elected Narendra Modi as their leader during a pivotal meeting at the Prime Minister's residence in Delhi on June 5. NDA leaders lauded Modi's decade-long leadership and the nation's progress under his governance.

President Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday, acting on the Union Cabinet's recommendation. The Rashtrapati Bhavan issued a statement confirming the dissolution, citing the exercise of powers under Sub-Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution. Concurrently, Prime Minister Modi and his Council of Ministers submitted their resignations, which the President accepted, asking them to continue in a caretaker capacity until the new government is formed.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results, announced on June 4, saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing 240 seats, a notable decline from its 2019 tally of 303. For the first time since 2014, the BJP did not achieve a majority on its own. The Congress Party made significant gains with 99 seats, while the opposition alliance, INDIA, surpassed expectations by crossing the 230-seat mark, presenting a formidable challenge.