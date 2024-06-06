CEC to present list of new MPs to President to initiate 18th Lok Sabha formation
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, will present the official list of newly-elected MPs to President Droupadi Murmu on June 6. This marks the beginning of the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, on June 6, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, will present President Droupadi Murmu with the official list of newly-elected Members of Parliament (MPs) to initiate the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha.
In preparation for the transition, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously re-elected Narendra Modi as their leader during a pivotal meeting at the Prime Minister's residence in Delhi on June 5. NDA leaders lauded Modi's decade-long leadership and the nation's progress under his governance.
President Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday, acting on the Union Cabinet's recommendation. The Rashtrapati Bhavan issued a statement confirming the dissolution, citing the exercise of powers under Sub-Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution. Concurrently, Prime Minister Modi and his Council of Ministers submitted their resignations, which the President accepted, asking them to continue in a caretaker capacity until the new government is formed.
The 2024 Lok Sabha election results, announced on June 4, saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing 240 seats, a notable decline from its 2019 tally of 303. For the first time since 2014, the BJP did not achieve a majority on its own. The Congress Party made significant gains with 99 seats, while the opposition alliance, INDIA, surpassed expectations by crossing the 230-seat mark, presenting a formidable challenge.
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