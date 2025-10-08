Celebrity hairstylist Javed Habib, son booked in Rs 7 crore investment fraud case

Celebrity hairstylist Javed Habib and his son, Anos Habib, are facing 23 fraud cases for allegedly duping investors of around Rs 7 crore through a fake Bitcoin investment scheme, police confirmed on October 8.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said the duo operated under the name FLC Company, promising investors annual returns of 50–70 per cent on Bitcoin purchases. Each investor reportedly contributed between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, expecting high returns. However, more than two and a half years later, none have received any money back.

Investigators have identified at least 38 victims so far. Vishnoi said 23 FIRs have been registered against Javed Habib, his son, and an associate named Saiful. “The scam appears to have been structured like an organised gang,” he added.

Police have issued a lookout notice for the celebrity hairstylist and his son. Authorities are also considering seizing their assets under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita if they fail to repay the defrauded investors. (With inputs from PTI)