Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the Central government has been in the process to establish “PM Shri schools” which aim to prepare students for the future and will be a laboratory for new National Education Policy (NEP).

The Union Minister addressed the inaugural session on the second day of the National School Education Ministers’ Conference in Gujarat.

The Minister informed, “The Government is in the process of establishing PM Shri schools which will be fully equipped to prepare students for the future. These state-of-the-art schools will be the laboratory of NEP 2020.”

For the creation of a prospective benchmark model in the form of PM Shri schools, he sought suggestions and feedback from all of our states/UTs and the entire education ecosystem.

Pradhan added that school education is the foundation of a knowledge-based society, and that the NEP is a knowledge document aimed at promoting all-around growth and making education accessible to all.

The Minister said, “We are in the age of Amrit Kaal. The next 25 years are crucial to establishing India as a knowledge economy that is committed to global welfare.”

“We are a civilisation which beliefs in Vasudhaiv Kutumbukam and we must realise that we have not only responsibilities of our nation but also that of the world,” he added.

The Minister urged that as “We prepare for the opportunities and challenges of the 21st century, we must leverage technology to strengthen our education and skilling ecosystem.”

On Tuesday, during the visit to various education and skilling institutions, a glimpse of various dimensions of 21st-century futuristic education systems was presented, he added.

The Minister highlighted the NEP's 5+3+3+4 approach, which covers pre-school through secondary school, with an emphasis on ECCE, teacher training, and adult education, as well as the integration of skill development with school education and the prioritisation of learning in the mother tongue, as steps toward preparing global citizens of the twenty-first century.

The Minister emphasised that today's meeting will go a step closer to reshaping the learning landscape in line with the NEP 2020 by allowing all state education ministers to share their expertise and knowledge in structured and outcome-based talks.

He expressed optimism that the discussions taking place at this conference will help to strengthen the country's education system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the 34-year-old education policy and has given the country a new national education policy, according to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Recognizing the need to constantly redefine and redesign the teaching and learning process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the 34-year-old education policy and has given the country a new national education policy, considering knowledge as the best treasure in our culture.

The entire nation is joining hands under the leadership of the Prime Minister to realize the goal of the National Education Policy to provide equal and high-quality education to all, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that education, health and security are key factors in the development of any nation, state or society.

Providing inclusive and equitable education in place of stereotyped and outdated education is the need of the hour, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given this New Education Policy with the commitment to provide such timely education to the children and future generations of the nation.

During the eight-year tenure of PM Modi, many new initiatives have been taken in the country; New Education Policy is one of them.

As a result of this policy, the youth of the nation will also get higher education in their regional language. Expenditure on education in the country has almost been doubled, at the same time, enough emphasis has been placed on skill development and the skills of 1.34 crore youth of the country have been enhanced.

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel; Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant; Union Ministers of State for Education and Skill Development, Education Ministers of State Governments Chairperson of Steering committee for developing a new National Curriculum Framework, K Kasturirangan and senior officials from Ministry of Education and State Governments attended the conference.