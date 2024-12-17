The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has launched an electronic campaign to help taxpayers resolve mismatches between income and transactions reported in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Income Tax Returns (ITRs). The initiative targets the financial years 2023-24 and 2021-22.

The campaign, which is part of the implementation of the e-Verification Scheme, 2021, also focuses on individuals which have taxable income or significant high-value transactions reported in their AIS but who have not filed ITRs for the respective years.

The initiative aims to simplify compliance, ensure transparency, and aligns with Viksit Bharat’s vision.

As part of the campaign, taxpayers and non-filers with mismatches between AIS transactions and filed ITRs have received SMS and email reminders. These messages encourage individuals to file revised or belated ITRs for FY 2023-24. The deadline for submission is December 31, 2024.

Authorities have informed that taxpayers can file updated ITRs by the limitation date of March 31, 2025 for cases pertaining to FY 2021-22.

Moreover, feedback as well as disagreement with the information reported in the AIS can be reported through the AIS portal accessible via the e-filing website (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/).

Third-party data will be leveraged in order to create a more efficient, taxpayer-friendly system in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The CBDT has urged eligible taxpayers to fulfil their tax responsibilities and contribute to the nation’s economic development.