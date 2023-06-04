Days after the train crash in Odisha's Balasore, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on June 4 said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe the said crash.

''As per the information received so far, the Railway Board has recommended that further investigation will be carried out by the CBI,'' Vaishnaw said while speaking to reporters on the matter.

Prior to this statement, the Railway minister also informed that the root cause of the accident which claimed 288 lives and over 1000 injured has been identified.

He further said that the inquiry into the train accident has been completed and the rail safety commissioner will submit the report at the earliest.

''The root cause of the accident has been identified and the people responsible behind the mishap. The accident happened due to a change in electronic interlocking. Right now our focus is on restoration”, he added.

The electronic interlocking (EI) system is a microprocessor-based interlocking equipment to read the yard and panel inputs; process them in a fail-safe manner as per the selection table and generate the required output.

As per the Railway Ministry, this system is the alternative to the conventional Relay Interlocking system (PI & RPI).

Also read: Odisha train crash: Change in electronic interlocking led to triple train crash in Balasore, says rail minister Ashwini Vaishnaw