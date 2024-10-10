The Central government has officially designated Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT) and its affiliated groups as terrorist organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This decision, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, October 10, aims to counter the group's efforts to promote terrorism through social media platforms.

HuT, an international Islamist organisation, seeks to establish a global Islamic caliphate, including in India. The government claims the group's activities pose a significant threat to India's democratic system and internal security. According to the official notification, HuT attempts to achieve its goals by overthrowing elected governments through jihad and terrorist activities.

The ban extends to HuT's efforts to radicalise young people and encourage them to join terrorist groups like ISIS. The government alleges that HuT uses various social media platforms, secure applications, and in-person meetings to spread its message and recruit new members.

Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised that this action aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Shah stated on social media that HuT's activities, including radicalising youth and fundraising for terror activities, pose a serious threat to India's national security and sovereignty.