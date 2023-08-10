The central government on August 10 proposed a bill to exclude the Chief Justice of India as a member of the selection committee that will choose the Chief and other Election Commissioners of India.

The Supreme Court judgement had held that its judgement including the CJI in the selection committee will hold good until the centre brings in a law.

On March 2, the Supreme Court made a ruling regarding the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and elections commissioners (ECs) in India. The court stated that the president will appoint these officials on the advice of a committee consisting of the prime minister, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India (CJI).



Also Read: Manipur violence: SC sets up three women judicial panel for investigation and remedial measures

Meanwhile, the Congress appealed to all democratic forces to oppose a new bill that seeks to regulate the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners and asked if the BJD and YSRCP will also join hands.

Congress MP and whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah want to control the Election Commission by bringing the bill.

The bill has been listed in the day's business in the Rajya Sabha.

"Modi and Shah wants to control the ECI as they are doing now," Tagore alleged on X, formerly known as Twitter. "All the Democratic forces must appose. Will BJD and YSRCP do," Tagore asked.

