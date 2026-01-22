Central government to hold all-party talks on January 27 before budget session

Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiran Rijiju will chair an all-party meeting of floor leaders from both Houses on January 27, a day before Parliament begins its Budget Session. The meeting is scheduled in the main committee room and is aimed at streamlining legislative business and managing key national issues expected to come up during the session.

The Budget Session will run from January 28 to April 2, with a recess in between. The first phase is slated from January 28 to February 13, followed by the second phase from March 9 to April 2. Parliament is expected to hold 30 sittings during this period.

Proceedings will formally open with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The Union Budget for 2026–27 will be presented on February 1.

Ahead of the session, the Ministry of Finance highlighted previously announced customs duty measures, underscoring the government’s push to strengthen domestic electronics manufacturing. During the last Budget, the finance ministry raised the basic customs duty on flat panel displays to 20 per cent to address an inverted duty structure, while reducing the duty on open cells and key components to 5 per cent.

The government also moved to fully exempt customs duty on parts used in the manufacture of open cells for LCD and LED televisions, building on earlier reductions. The measures were framed as part of efforts to position India as a global electronics manufacturing hub under the Make in India programme.

The January 27 meeting is expected to finalise the agenda and facilitate smoother conduct of business during the Budget Session.