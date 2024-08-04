The central government is set to introduce a landmark bill aimed at reforming Waqf boards, which oversee mosques and Islamic religious endowments across India. According to sources, the proposed amendment seeks to address concerns over the "unfettered powers" of these boards and includes a significant provision for gender inclusivity.

Currently, women are not represented on Waqf boards or councils, which are responsible for managing and protecting Islamic religious properties. The new bill, as reported, will amend existing regulations to ensure that women are included as members of these boards in various states.

Amid reports of the Centre’s intention to limit the Waqf Board's powers, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Modi government's move, accusing it of attempting to undermine the autonomy of the Waqf Boards and interfere in religious matters. "This itself is against the freedom of religion," Owaisi remarked to reporters.

Owaisi further alleged that the BJP's long-standing opposition to Waqf boards and properties reflects a Hindutva agenda. He warned that amendments to the Waqf Board's structure could lead to administrative chaos, loss of autonomy, and potential government overreach affecting Waqf independence. "The BJP-RSS has contested the status of many dargahs and mosques, and the proposed surveys might be skewed in their favor," he added.

Earlier today, India Today reported that the Cabinet has approved 40 amendments to the Waqf Act, which will impose new restrictions on the Waqf Board's ability to designate properties as Waqf properties. Sources revealed that all claims by the Waqf Board will require mandatory verification under the new amendments.

The changes follow a 2013 amendment by the Congress-led UPA government that had previously strengthened the boards' authority. The upcoming amendments aim to modernize the management of Waqf institutions and ensure greater inclusivity, particularly by incorporating women's representation on the Central Waqf Council and state boards.