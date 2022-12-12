In order to meet the challenges presented by this unprecedented growth in air traffic, the Airports Authority of India is undertaking the development of infrastructure at the airports, depending upon the commercial viability, traffic demand, availability of land etc.

Further, in order to boost the growth in the aviation sector, AAI and other private airport operators have taken up the development of new and existing airports with a projected capital expenditure of around Rs. 98,000 crores over the next five years.

The government of India (GoI) has accorded 'In-Principle' approval for the setting up of 6 Greenfield Airports namely, Dholera (at a sanction of Rs.1305 crore) and Hirasar (Rs.1405 crore) in Gujarat, Dagadarthi (Rs.293 crore), Bhogapuram (Rs.2500 crore) and Oravakal (Kurnool) (Rs.187 crore) in Andhra Pradesh and Donyi Polo (Rs.646 crore), Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh during the last 7 years.

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Out of these, Oravakal and Donyi Polo airports have been operationalised.

Details of major development work carried out by AAI at its airports and details of major works being undertaken by AAI.

Kailashahar Airport has been earmarked for starting operation under RCS UDAN. AAI has spent more than Rs. 2 crores for the renovation of the existing Terminal Building which is presently being used for Helicopter operation during VIP movements. The existing runway Length of 800 meters is not suitable for fixed-wing aircraft operation.

Accordingly, AAI has projected a land requirement of 52 acres for the extension of the runway from 800 meters to 1200 meters and 17 acres for the cityside development of the Airport for the operation of ATR-type Aircraft.