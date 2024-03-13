The Centre has taken significant steps to prohibit the breeding, sale and keeping of foreign dog breeds commonly used for illegal fighting activities following appeals from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and a writ petition filed in the Delhi High Court.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretaries of states and union territories, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, OP Chaudhary urged local bodies and the Department of Animal Husbandry to refrain from issuing licenses or permissions for the sale, breeding, and keeping of pit bulls and other breeds deliberately bred for aggression and commonly utilized for illegal fighting and attacks.

The expert committee formed under the chairmanship of the commissioner of Animal Husbandry has recommended the prohibition of the import of such dog breeds.

PETA India has applauded the Centre for taking this crucial step to protect vulnerable dog breeds exploited by criminal elements for illegal dogfighting. Shaurya Agarwal, PETA India Advocacy Associate, emphasized the significance of this order in preventing suffering for both humans and dogs, stating that pit bulls and related breeds are often abandoned and subjected to abuse in India.

Despite being illegal under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, organized dogfights remain prevalent in parts of India, resulting in the abuse of pit bull-type dogs and other breeds involved in these fights.

Pit bulls commonly bred for illegal fighting or kept as attack dogs, endure a lifetime of suffering, including physical mutilations such as ear-cropping. These dogs are often encouraged to fight until exhaustion, leading to severe injuries or death.

Recent incidents in India, including a toddler hospitalized after a pit bull attack in Delhi and a pit bull injuring a child in Ghaziabad, highlight the urgency of addressing the issue. The Centre has also called for the enforcement of regulations governing dog breeding and marketing, emphasizing the importance of proper veterinary care and welfare for all dogs.

The recommended prohibition extends to various breeds, including pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Mastiffs and others commonly used in illegal fighting activities.