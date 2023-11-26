The Union Health Ministry has decided to proactively review preparedness measures against respiratory illnesses in view of emerging public health situation in China.

The Health Ministry has advised States and Union Territories to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness measures.

The Central Government ministry has further advised the states and Union Territories to implement 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of Covid-19.

Further, the ministry has advised to closely monitor trends if ILI/SARI by district and state surveillance. Centre has further stressed that there was 'no cause for any alarm at the moment'.

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