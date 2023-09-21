Centre advises TV channels to 'refrain from giving platform' to terrorists and criminals
The Centre has advised TV channels in India to not give a platform to anyone who is linked with terrorism or a group.
The government of India issues an advisory for television channels to refrain from giving any platform to reports/references about and views/agenda of persons of such background including those against whom there are charges of serious crimes/terrorism and belonging to organizations which have been proscribed by law, having regard to the reasonable restrictions laid down under Article 19(2) of the Constitution and mentioned under sub-section (2) of Section 20 of the CTN Act.
Also Read: India suspends visa services for Canadians amid escalating diplomatic friction
This comes after it came to the notice of the Ministry that a person in a foreign country against whom there are serious cases of crime including terrorism, belonging to an organization which has been proscribed by law in India was invited for a discussion on a television channel wherein the said person made several comments/remarks which were detrimental to the sovereignty/integrity of the country, security of India, friendly relations of India with a foreign state and also had the potential of disturbing public order in the country.
This is a developing story.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today