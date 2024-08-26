The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on August 26, announced the formation of five new districts in the union territory of Ladakh. Union Minister Amit Shah revealed that the new districts—Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang—are expected to improve public service delivery and bring government initiatives closer to residents in these remote areas.

“This decision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh,” Shah stated on X. He emphasised that the new districts will enhance governance and ensure that government benefits reach the people directly.

In pursuit of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 26, 2024

The reorganisation follows the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which created the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Under this act, laws applicable to the Union Territories were established, with law and order powers retained by the central government.

This administrative change coincides with the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled for September, the first since the revocation of the region's special status in 2019.