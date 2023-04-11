The Government of India has announced a public holiday on April 14, to commemorate the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, who is also known as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution’.

''It has been decided to declare the 14 April 2023 (Friday) as a closed holiday, on account of the birthday of Dr.B.R. Ambedkar for all Central Government Offices, including Industrial Establishments, throughout India, by invoking the power under Section 25 of Negotiable Instrument Act 1881,'' an official circular said.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court of India (SC) has also announced that the court well as the registry would remain closed on April 14.

“Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India has directed that the Supreme Court of India and its Registry shall remain closed on Friday, the 14th April 2023,'' a circular from the apex court read.

Since the academic year began on April 1, 2023, schools are expected to be closed for nearly 14 to 15 days this month, including the upcoming weekend.

In this year, schools and other educational institutions are expected to be closed for more than 70 days.

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