The Centre on April 26 announced two days of state mourning across India in view of the death of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

In a press note communicating all states, the Union Home Ministry said Parkash Singh Badal died on April 25, and as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the central government has decided that there will be state mourning for two days beginning April 26 and 27 throughout the country.

"On the days of mourning, the national flag will be flown half mast on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on these two days," the press note read.

On Sunday, Badal, a five-time chief minister, was brought to a private hospital's intensive care unit after complaining of breathing issues.

Badal was sent to the hospital in June of last year after complaining of gastritis and bronchial asthma. He was sent to a private hospital in Mohali in February last year for a post-Covid health check-up, during which he also had heart and pulmonary checks.

The patriarch of Akali Dal was a BJP ally before leaving the saffron party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September 2020 due to the adoption of three agri-marketing measures in Parliament. With the departure of Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Cabinet, the party also exited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Also read : Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95