The Central Government has appointed IPS Sadanand Vasant as Director General of National Investigation Agency.

Additionally, IPS Piyush Anand has been appointed as Director General of the National Disaster Response Force.

As per a notice released by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel and Training, "Appointment of Shri Sadanand Vasant Date, IPS (MH/90), as Director General, National Investigation Agency in Level-16 of the Pay Matrix from the date of joining the pos, for a tenure up to his superannuation on 31.12.2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Shri Dinkar Gupta IPS (PB/87) upon his superannuaion on 31.03.2024".

The government notice further states, "Appointment of Shri Piyush Anand, IPS (UP/91), presently working as Special DG. CISF, as Director General, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Level-16 of the pay matrix by temporarily upgrading the post of DG. NDRF to the level of DG on personal basis for a period of two years from the date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Shri Atul Karwal, IPS (GJ/88) upon his superannuation on 31.03.2024"

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