The Centre has approved the Chandrayaan-4 mission which aims to demonstrate technologies for landing on the Moon, collecting samples, and safely returning them to Earth.

The lunar exploration project which holds a budget of Rs 2,104.06 crore (approximately $253 million) will be a stepping stone towards India's long-term space exploration goals.

Chandrayaan-4 will build upon the success of Chandrayaan-3 with focus on developing and demonstrating key technologies required for future lunar missions, including docking and undocking in lunar orbit, safe Earth return, and lunar sample collection and analysis.

The mission aligns with India's expanded vision for its space program, which includes ambitious targets such as establishing an Indian Space Station (Bharatiya Antariksh Station) by 2035 and achieving a crewed lunar landing by 2040.

Chandrayaan-4 is expected to play a vital role in realising these objectives by validating critical technologies and capabilities.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will spearhead the development of the spacecraft and its launch, with the mission expected to be completed within 36 months of approval.

The project will involve significant participation from Indian industry and academia, potentially creating high employment opportunities and driving technological advancements across various sectors of the economy.

A key aspect of Chandrayaan-4 is its focus on indigenous technology development, which aims to make India self-sufficient in critical areas required for manned missions and lunar exploration.

The mission will also establish facilities for curation and analysis of returned lunar samples, which will serve as valuable national assets for scientific research.