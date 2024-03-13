The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for India to sign an agreement with Bhutan concerning food safety.

The agreement will be between the Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA), the Ministry of Health of the Royal Government of Bhutan, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The signing of this agreement is expected to benefit trade between the two neighbouring nations.

As part of the agreement, the BFDA will issue a Health Certificate to demonstrate compliance with FSSAI requirements when exporting products to India.

This measure is anticipated to promote Ease of Doing Business and reduce compliance costs for both nations.