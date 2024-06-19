Addressing the media, Minister Vaishnaw highlighted five key decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting. Foremost among them is the approval of Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 Kharif crops for the marketing season 2024-25. The MSP hike, particularly notable for crops like Paddy, Cotton, Millets, Pulses, and Oilseeds, is expected to directly benefit farmers nationwide. Minister Vaishnaw underscored that these measures reflect the government's commitment to continuity with change under Prime Minister Modi's third term, focusing extensively on farmer welfare initiatives.

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved significant decisions aimed at bolstering agricultural support and infrastructure development across the country. These decisions were announced today by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a media briefing in New Delhi.



Additionally, the government has sanctioned the development of an all-weather greenfield port at Vadhavan in Maharashtra. This ambitious project, with an estimated investment exceeding Rs 76,000 crores, aims to elevate Vadhavan Port into one of the world's top 10 ports upon completion. It will be executed in two phases and is projected to generate approximately 12 lakh job opportunities in the foreseeable future.

In a significant move towards renewable energy expansion, the government has also decided to establish the first offshore wind terminals in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, each with a capacity of 500MW. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to augmenting the country's renewable energy capacity.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has approved the development of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi at an estimated cost of Rs 2,869 crores. Emphasizing environmental sustainability, the airport will be developed as a green airport, incorporating eco-friendly practices.

Lastly, Minister Vaishnaw informed that the Cabinet has greenlit the National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme. This initiative includes setting up off-campus units of the National Forensic Science University and Central Forensic Science Laboratories across the country, aiming to strengthen forensic capabilities nationwide.