Centre asks Telegram to curb piracy, seeks action report within 15 days

The Centre has issued a notice to messaging platform Telegram, directing it to take immediate steps to curb the widespread circulation of pirated films, OTT content and other audio-visual material on its platform, officials said on Saturday, July 4.

According to government sources, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from Telegram within 15 days, signalling a shift in the government's approach from individual content takedowns to holding digital platforms accountable for preventing piracy.

In the notice, the ministry reportedly informed Telegram that copyright infringement is not merely a civil violation but also a criminal offence under the provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957, and the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

Officials said the government has made it clear that the platform cannot rely solely on a reactive approach by removing piracy-related channels only after being notified by authorities.

“The ministry has conveyed that a channel-by-channel takedown mechanism may not be sufficient to demonstrate due diligence obligations required under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the IT Rules, 2021,” an official said.

The action comes amid increased scrutiny of social media and messaging platforms by the Centre. Earlier this week, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued a notice to Meta regarding a proposed username feature on WhatsApp and later decided to summon the company over allegations that advertisements on Instagram were promoting child sexual abuse material.

Sources said MeitY has also served notices to Telegram and Signal over their existing username features.

Meanwhile, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has sought details about Telegram's grievance redressal mechanism for film producers, OTT platforms and law enforcement agencies. The platform has also been reminded of its obligation to exercise due diligence as an intermediary under the IT Act and related rules.

Officials warned that continued availability of pirated content, inadequate compliance or failure to provide a satisfactory response could invite further scrutiny and action under applicable laws.

The government said the move is aimed at safeguarding India's creator economy, including filmmakers, broadcasters, OTT platforms, producers and distributors, from losses caused by digital piracy.