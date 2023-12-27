The Union Ministry of Home Affairs today announced that it has banned the Masarat Alam faction of the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for a period of five years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to his social media handle and announced that the ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA is declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA.

"This organization and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K. The PM Narendra Modi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law,: said the Union Minister.

A gazette notification issued on Wednesday by Additional Secretary Praveen Vashista said, “Whereas, the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) (hereinafter referred to as the MLJK-MA), chaired by Masarat Alam Bhat is known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda…And, whereas, the objectives of MLJK-MA are to get freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from India so as to realize the merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan and establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The notification further stated that the MLJK-MA have been indulging in the secessionist activities.

"And, whereas, the members of the MLJK-MA have been indulging in the secessionist activities in the Jammu and Kashmir…And, whereas, the leaders and members of the MLJK-MA have been involved in raising funds through various sources including Pakistan and its proxy organisations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

The notification further stated that the MLJK-MA and its members have been involved in supporting terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country, thereby endangering the security and public order of the state, and its activities also show disrespect and disregard to the constitutional authority and sovereignty of the state.