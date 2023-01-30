Ahead of the Budget session, the Centre has called for an all-party meeting, which will be held in the national capital on January 30.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has convened the meeting which will be reportedly held at noon in the parliament Annexe building.

As per reports, during the meeting, the government is likely to urge all parties to allow the smooth functioning of the Parliament session.

However, the opposition parties are likely to raise issues that they intend to raise in the Parliament.

Besides this, a meeting of NDA floor leaders will also be held on January 30 afternoon to strategize floor cooperation.

The reports further claimed that the meeting will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. Later, after the President's address, the Economic Survey will be tabled.

It is worth mentioning that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1.

The first of the session will be held from January 31 ad will go on till February 13 and it will see a debate in both Houses on the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address which will conclude with a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The second part will begin on March 13 and will continue till April 16.

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