The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday, January 9, issued an advisory warning all television channels against reporting incidents of violence, including violence against women, children, and the elderly, in a manner that grossly compromises "good taste and decency." The Ministry discovered a number of instances in which television channels lacked discretion and issued the advisory.

The Ministry claims that television stations have shown injured people with blood all over them, people, including women, children, and elderly people, being mercilessly beaten in close-up shots, and continuous cries and shrieks of a child being beaten by a teacher, shown repeatedly over several minutes, including circling the actions, making it even more horrifying. This is even more horrifying because the channels haven't blurred the images or shown them in long shots. Additionally, it has shed light on the distasteful and distressing reporting practices associated with such incidents.

The advisory has emphasized the various audiences that this kind of reporting affects. It has been stated that reports of this kind may also have a negative psychological impact on children.

Additionally, the advisory has emphasized a significant privacy invasion issue that has the potential to be defamatory.

Because television is a platform that is typically viewed by families with people from all cohorts—young, middle-aged, small children, etc.—and from a variety of socioeconomic backgrounds, the Programme Code and the Advertising Code enact a sense of responsibility and discipline among broadcasters.

The majority of the videos, according to the Ministry, are being broadcast without any modifications or editorial discretion to ensure compliance and consistency with the Programme Code.

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