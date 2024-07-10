Centre, in response to mounting allegations of paper leakage and malpractices in the NEET-UG 2024 exam, submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court on Wednesday(July 10) evening, asserting there were no "mass malpractices" in the national medical entrance examination. This submission was made on the deadline day set by the Court for the Centre to file its report, LiveLaw reported.

The Supreme Court, addressing a batch of petitions on Monday, had called for detailed reports from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Centre regarding the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam held on May 5. The petitions, which sparked widespread controversy, demanded the examination be conducted afresh in light of the alleged malpractices.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the examination process and directed the NTA and the Centre to detail the steps taken to address these allegations. The Court also sought the feasibility of incorporating data analytics and cyber forensics to identify any suspect cases, reflecting the need for advanced measures in safeguarding the examination's credibility.

The Centre's affidavit reportedly denies the occurrence of widespread malpractice, suggesting that isolated incidents, if any, do not warrant the re-conduct of the entire examination. This stance by the Centre will likely play a crucial role in the Court's forthcoming deliberations on the matter.