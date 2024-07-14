The Central Government has significantly increased the powers of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir by amending the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019. The Union Home Ministry issued a notification amending the 'Transaction of Business Rules' under the Act, thereby enhancing the Lieutenant Governor's authority over various administrative matters.

According to the notification, which will take effect upon its publication in the Official Gazette, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir will now have greater control over transfers and postings of all-India service officers, police, and the appointment of judicial officers. This amendment removes the requirement for proposals concerning police, public order, all-India services, and the Anti-Corruption Bureau to be approved by the Jammu and Kashmir finance department before being presented to the Lieutenant Governor.

Under the revised rules, such proposals must now be submitted directly to the Lieutenant Governor through the chief secretary of the Union territory. This change aims to streamline the administrative process and reinforce the Lieutenant Governor's executive authority in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Previously, the Lieutenant Governor's decisions on key matters were contingent on approval from the finance department, which could cause delays and bureaucratic hurdles. The new amendment is expected to expedite decision-making processes and enhance governance efficiency in the region.

The amendment is part of the broader efforts by the central government to strengthen administrative mechanisms in Jammu and Kashmir following its reorganization in 2019. The move reflects the Centre's commitment to ensuring robust governance and effective administration in the Union territory.