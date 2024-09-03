Centre has approached the Supreme Court, expressing concerns over the challenges faced by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at R.G. Kar Medical College in West Bengal.

The application highlights the lack of essential accommodations, security gadgets, and transportation facilities, which is hampering the CISF's ability to effectively carry out its duties.

According to the Centre, the CISF deployment, which includes two companies with a total of 184 personnel—54 of whom are female—has been in place since August 22, to ensure the safety of resident doctors at the college and its hostels. However, despite repeated requests, the West Bengal government has failed to provide adequate logistical support, including separate quarters for the female personnel and necessary security infrastructure.

The Centre’s application pointed out that while some vehicles and security gadgets have been provided, the overall support has been insufficient. The lack of accommodations forces CISF personnel, including the female contingent, to commute from distant locations, making it difficult to respond promptly during emergencies. The application described the situation as "highly detrimental" given the current circumstances in the state.

The Centre has urged the Supreme Court to direct the West Bengal government to fully cooperate with the CISF and ensure compliance with the Court’s earlier order dated August 20. The application warns that continued non-compliance could result in contempt proceedings against the state for wilful disregard of the Court's directives.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also raised the issue with the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, seeking immediate action to resolve the logistical challenges faced by the CISF. The Centre’s application further alleges that the state government’s inaction reflects a broader pattern of non-cooperation with Central Agencies, a trend that it argues is not only contemptuous but also a violation of constitutional and moral principles.

The Centre has requested the Supreme Court to intervene and ensure that CISF personnel can perform their duties without further inconvenience.