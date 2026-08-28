Centre formally establishes Mediation Council of India under 2023 law

The Centre has formally established the Mediation Council of India, giving effect to a key institutional provision of the Mediation Act, 2023.

The Department of Legal Affairs under the Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification on August 28 announcing the creation of the statutory body under Section 31(1) of the Act. The notification has been published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary.

The Council will be known as the Mediation Council of India, with its head office in Delhi.

The Act provides for the Council as the central statutory institution for supporting and overseeing the mediation framework established under the legislation. The latest notification formally brings that provision into effect.

However, the notification does not provide details about the Council's members, office-bearers or the date on which it will begin day-to-day operations. It also does not specify separate procedures governing its functioning.

Further details on the Council's composition, appointments and operations are expected to be available through separate government notifications or official documents, if and when issued.