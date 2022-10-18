The Union Home Ministry on October 18 was granted an extension for the seventh time by the Parliamentary Committees on Subordinate Legislation in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, with regards to the framing of rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019.

The time frame for framing the rules has been extended upto December 31, 2022, by the Parliamentary Committees on Subordinate Legislation in the Rajya Sabha and till January 9, 2023, by the Parliamentary Committees on Subordinate Legislation in the Lok Sabha.

As the earlier extension ended on October 9, the Parliamentary Committees have given their approval for another time extending the framing of the rules for the CAA taking cognizance of a request made by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On December 11, 2019, the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed following which it got the President’s approval the next day, that is on December 12, 2019.

The Ministry announced in January 2020 that the Act would take effect on January 10, 2020, but it later asked the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha Parliamentary Committees for additional time to implement the regulations as the nation was experiencing its worst-ever health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MHA had previously requested such extensions from the Parliamentary Committees six times. The first extension for announcing CAA rules was given in June 2020.