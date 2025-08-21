Centre grants Z-category security to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta after attack at ‘Jan Sunvai’

The Central government has upgraded the security cover of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to Z-category protection by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after she was attacked during a public grievance hearing, ‘Jan Sunvai’, on Wednesday.

CRPF personnel formally took charge of Gupta’s security from the Delhi Police on Thursday morning. Additional deployment has been made in and around her residence and office to ensure round-the-clock protection.

The decision followed Wednesday’s shocking incident when Gupta was allegedly assaulted while interacting with citizens at a Jan Sunvai session. The episode raised serious concerns about her safety amid the politically charged atmosphere in the national capital.

Previously, the Delhi Police had been handling her security detail. The Centre’s move places her under one of the highest protection levels accorded to individuals with elevated threat perception. Z-category security typically includes a team of over 20 personnel, close guards, drivers, and escort vehicles.

Gupta, who took office as Delhi’s Chief Minister on February 20 this year, has been holding frequent Jan Sunvai sessions to strengthen public outreach. Security agencies had already been reviewing her threat perception, and the attack accelerated the decision to upgrade her protection immediately.

The move highlights the government’s heightened concern over the safety of senior political figures, particularly in light of recent incidents of violence against elected representatives across the country.

Meanwhile, the accused, Rajesh Khimji, was remanded to five days in police custody on Wednesday after being produced before a Delhi court.