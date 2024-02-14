The Indian Government has ordered Mumbai Airport to cut down on the number of scheduled flights and restrict the operation of business jets during peak hours in order to tackle severe airspace congestion.

This move is aimed at improving punctuality, reducing congestion, and lessening the negative impact on both passengers and airlines. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has disclosed that despite the increase in air traffic following the pandemic, the airport had not taken adequate steps.

Consequently, the Airport Authority of India (AAI), acting as the Air Navigation Service Provider, issued Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) on January 2, 2024.

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This decision was informed by an analysis that revealed the number of flights scheduled during peak hours was nearly equivalent to those in the remaining hours of the day, with general aviation and military aircraft operations adding to the congestion without any limitations.

The Ministry highlighted the economic and ecological impact of the congestion, noting that circling aircraft consume approximately 2000kg of fuel per hour, leading to significant fuel wastage and increased costs that would ultimately be passed on to consumers. The long wait times and delays caused by hovering flights also negatively affect passenger satisfaction and airline efficiency.

In response to the situation, the government has limited general aviation aircraft operations during HIRO periods and expects MIAL to ensure all airlines comply with the prescribed restrictions. The Centre's intervention aims to improve airspace safety, operational efficiency, and passenger experience, emphasizing the need for balance between the interests of airport operators, airlines, and passengers.