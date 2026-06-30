Centre launches 'Ayushman Sarathi' WhatsApp chatbot for PM-JAY services

The Government of India has launched Ayushman Sarathi, the official Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) WhatsApp chatbot, to make Ayushman Bharat healthcare services more accessible to citizens through a digital platform.

The chatbot is designed to provide users with quick and convenient access to essential PM-JAY services anytime and anywhere, reducing the need for physical visits to healthcare facilities.

According to the government, Ayushman Sarathi aims to improve healthcare delivery by enabling faster access to services, enhancing transparency, strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms, and promoting better citizen engagement through digital governance.

The initiative is expected to simplify access to information and services under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, making healthcare support readily available through WhatsApp while advancing the government's digital healthcare ecosystem.