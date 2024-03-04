Union Minority Affairs Minister, Smriti Zubin Irani, launched the Haj Suvidha App on Sunday. The app, developed by BISAG-N under the guidance of the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, is designed to provide essential information and services to Haj pilgrims. These include training modules, flight details, and accommodation.

The launch took place during the inauguration of a two-day Training of Trainers Programme in New Delhi, which was attended by over 550 trainers from various states and Union Territories. The programme, part of preparations for Haj 2024, is aimed at educating trainers to ensure a fulfilling pilgrimage experience for Haj pilgrims.

The Haj Suvidha App is expected to be a 'game changer' in the pilgrimage experience, offering solutions to common problems and streamlining administrative processes.

The Haj Suvidha App has been launched to aid pilgrims in focusing more on their spiritual journey, by simplifying travel, luggage, and documentation processes. The App, according to a statement, is designed to tackle common issues faced by pilgrims, especially first-time Haj performers. Union Minister Smriti Irani also introduced the Haj Guide-2024, an informative manual on various aspects of the journey, emphasizing the use of the Haj Suvidha App. The guide, published in 10 languages, will be distributed to all Haj pilgrims.

Irani discussed the government's extensive efforts to make the Haj pilgrimage transparent, cost-effective, safe, and spiritually rewarding. She highlighted the government's commitment to inclusivity and safety, and increased participation under the Ladies Without Mehram category. Irani stated that the Haj Suvidha App will improve access to facilities for pilgrims and enhance administrative coordination and control with prompt grievance redressal and emergency response.

She underscored the importance of training, urging trainers to put their best efforts to train every Haj pilgrim for a safe, peaceful, and comfortable Haj. To enhance training, the ratio of trainers per pilgrim has been increased from 1:300 to 1:150, aiming to provide a fulfilling Haj experience for Indian pilgrims.

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