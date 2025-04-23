The central government is expected to convene an all-party meeting on April 24 to discuss the national security situation in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, sources said.

According to officials familiar with the matter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting.

The move follows a series of strong measures announced by the government targeting Pakistan, and comes amid growing political and public calls for unity and a decisive response.

The meeting is likely to cover strategic and security implications of the recent developments, as well as seek consensus on the way forward.



Also Read: India hits back: Pauses Indus Treaty, suspends Pakistani advisors after Pahalgam massacre

Meanwhile, in a firm and sweeping response to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 28 people dead, the Indian government on Wednesday unveiled five strong measures against Pakistan, holding it accountable for continued support of cross-border terrorism.

The decisions were made during an emergency Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by senior leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and NSA Ajit Doval.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also briefed the media after the two-and-a-half-hour deliberation.