Centre has merged four existing President's Gallantry Medals for Police, Fire Service, Home Guard and Civil Defence and Correctional Service into one medal namely "President’s Medal for Gallantry" with immediate effect.

According to the reports, the President's gallantry medal, the gallantry medal, the President's medal for distinguished service, and the meritorious service medal—all of which are awarded on Republic Day and Independence Day every year—will still be available, but the awards for the police, fire department, home guard and civil defence, and correctional service will now fall under the larger purview of each medal category.

As per an MHA communication sent to all the state chief secretaries and UT administrators, the President’s Gallantry Medal will now be called “President’s Medal for Gallantry’. The merged "gallantry medal” will henceforth be known as ‘medal for gallantry’, ‘President’s Distinguished Service Medal’ as ‘President’s Medal for Distinguished Service’ and the ‘Meritorious Service Medal’ as 'Medal for Meritorious Service’.