Centre mulls two-stage computer based NEET-UG, tells Supreme Court

The Central Government has informed the Supreme Court that it is considering a significant overhaul of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (NEET-UG), including the possibility of introducing a two-stage, computer-based examination as part of wider reforms to India's medical entrance system.

In an affidavit filed before the apex court, the Centre said it is exploring the option of conducting NEET-UG in two computer-based stages, on the lines of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). However, it clarified that no final decision has been taken and that any changes to the examination pattern will be implemented only after extensive consultations and expert recommendations.

Currently, NEET-UG is conducted in an offline, pen-and-paper format, primarily to accommodate the large number of candidates appearing for the examination across the country. A shift to a computer-based, multi-stage format would represent one of the most significant changes to the medical entrance examination in recent years.

The Centre informed the court that any proposed changes would be based on the recommendations of a high-powered task force headed by Nandan Nilekani, which has been constituted to review and strengthen the examination process. It also assured that students would be provided with adequate notice and preparation time before the implementation of any revised format.

The affidavit outlined a series of measures already introduced to enhance the security and transparency of NEET examinations. These include the preparation of multiple sets of question papers, stringent monitoring during printing and transportation, tamper-proof packaging with electronic security features, CCTV surveillance at examination centres, biometric verification of candidates, QR code-based tracking of confidential examination materials, and internal reforms within the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The proposed reforms come in the wake of concerns over the conduct of recent NEET examinations, prompting the Supreme Court to seek the Centre's response on long-term measures to safeguard the integrity of the examination system.

The government told the court that it is undertaking a comprehensive review of the examination process to strengthen fairness, transparency and public confidence while preventing future irregularities. It reiterated that all decisions regarding the proposed reforms would be taken after due consideration, with the interests of students remaining the primary focus.