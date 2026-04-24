Centre notifies Online Gaming Rules 2026; new authority to regulate sector from May 1

The Centre has notified the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, establishing a comprehensive framework to regulate the rapidly growing online gaming sector in India.

Issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the rules will come into force from May 1, 2026, aiming to curb online money gaming while promoting e-sports and legitimate online social games.

A key highlight of the rules is the creation of the Online Gaming Authority of India, a central regulatory body that will classify games, handle complaints, and oversee enforcement. The authority will function as a digital-first institution with representation from multiple ministries.

The rules introduce a clear mechanism to determine whether a game qualifies as an “online money game” which would face restrictions or falls under permissible categories like e-sports or social gaming. This classification will be based on factors such as stakes involved, potential monetary rewards, and revenue models.

To strengthen oversight, a registration system has been mandated for certain categories of games, especially those seeking recognition as e-sports. Registered platforms will be issued digital certificates valid for up to 10 years and must comply with transparency and disclosure norms.

The framework also places strong emphasis on user protection. Gaming platforms will be required to implement safety features such as age verification, parental controls, time limits, grievance redressal systems, and safeguards against addictive design and financial harm.

A two-tier grievance redressal mechanism has been introduced, allowing users to first approach service providers and then escalate unresolved complaints to the authority, with a further appeal provision before the MeitY Secretary.

Additionally, the rules aim to prevent financial institutions from facilitating transactions linked to prohibited online money games, thereby safeguarding the financial system from associated risks.

Officials said the rules are designed to balance innovation and regulation, ensuring the growth of India’s gaming industry while protecting users, especially children and vulnerable groups, from exploitation and harm.