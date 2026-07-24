Centre opens talks with CJP amid protests over exam irregularities

Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka in the national capital on July 24 amid the continuing row over alleged irregularities in national-level examinations.

The meeting, held at Vithal Patel House, focused on issues linked to the ongoing protests, although the government has not officially disclosed the agenda of the discussions.

The CJP agreed to the dialogue after the Centre reportedly accepted two of its conditions — that no legal action would be taken against peaceful protesters and that adequate compensation would be provided to the families of students affected by the alleged examination irregularities.

Despite the meeting, the party has not softened its stand on its primary demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The talks came a day after social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving a written assurance from the Union government on the NEET examination issue and proposed reforms to the country's competitive examination system.

Wangchuk concluded his fast at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Nadda and Jitendra Singh. In a video message posted on X, he said the two Union ministers visited him along with senior members of the Apex Body to hand over the written assurance.

"Greetings, friends. Today, on the 26th day, I would like to share some special news with you all. It is currently about 12:30 at night. A short while ago, Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited me here. The top leaders of the Apex Body were also present," Wangchuk said.

He said the breakthrough followed extensive discussions and support from members of Parliament. Wangchuk also revealed that although verbal assurances had been offered earlier, he insisted on a written commitment, delaying the end of his fast by two days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Union Cabinet will consider a draft Bill proposing fast-track courts and stricter punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks.

In a self-recorded video shared on X late at night, the Prime Minister said he had directed departments to establish fast-track courts to deal with such offences. He also wrote, "More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet!"

Referring to the impact of the alleged paper leaks, Modi said, "Friends, I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary matter. For lakhs of students and their parents, it is extremely painful. And that is why, in the last two and a half months since the paper leak incidents, several major steps have been taken. The culprits have been caught; they are currently in jail."

He added that the government's immediate priority was to ensure students did not lose an academic year.

"Our most important responsibility was to ensure that a whole year for the students is not wasted. It was very important to conduct the exams immediately. The government used its full strength to arrange exams for nearly 22 lakh students in the shortest possible time. And just five or six days ago, on the 19th, the results were also announced. News of the happiness of successful students is coming from all over the country," the Prime Minister said.