Centre orders Google, Apple to remove seven apps over alleged misuse in e-rickshaw battery disruptions

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has directed Google and Apple to remove seven applications from their Android and iOS app stores after they were allegedly misused to disable batteries in e-rickshaws and other vehicles, sources said.

The move follows complaints from e-rickshaw drivers over sudden vehicle stoppages and operational disruptions reported in recent days. According to sources, the applications were allegedly used to interfere with the functioning of certain battery management systems, resulting in unexpected interruptions and raising safety concerns for both drivers and passengers.

Among the applications identified are BAT-BMS, SMART BMS and LOSSIGY, sources added.

The Centre is understood to have acted after multiple complaints from e-rickshaw operators about unexplained battery-related disruptions. Authorities examined the alleged misuse of the applications before issuing notices to the two app store operators.

Speaking on Friday, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan confirmed that two of the applications had already been removed.

"There are a couple of apps which came to our notice yesterday. Both of them have been taken down from the app stores," he said.

Krishnan added that app stores have a responsibility to ensure that applications available to users do not threaten public safety or facilitate unlawful activities.

"The idea is that this is due care that the app stores have to exercise, and we will take it up with the app stores to see that possibly damaging apps do not come up," he said.

Electric rickshaws have become a key mode of last-mile transport across urban and semi-urban India, with growing reliance on smartphone-based applications for vehicle management. The incident has highlighted concerns over the potential misuse of digital tools that could disrupt vehicle operations or pose safety risks.

The government has not disclosed further technical details about how the applications allegedly functioned or the full list of apps covered by the notices.