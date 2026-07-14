Centre orders real-time monitoring of Indian seafarers following Hormuz vessel attacks

In response to the escalating maritime security situation in West Asia following attacks on two merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Centre on Tuesday, July 14. launched a comprehensive 'Seafarer-First' response aimed at safeguarding Indian nationals working aboard ships operating in the conflict-affected region.

Chairing a high-level inter-ministerial review meeting, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal directed a coordinated whole-of-government response involving the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the Indian Navy, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), and Indian Missions in Iran and Oman.

The review came in the wake of attacks on merchant vessels MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa in the Strait of Hormuz. The two ships together carried 30 Indian seafarers among a total crew of 46. One Indian seafarer was killed and another injured aboard MT Al Bahiyah, while nine Indian nationals on MT Mombasa sustained injuries, including two who remain critically injured.

The meeting, attended by Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur and senior officials from various ministries and maritime agencies, assessed the evolving security situation across the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, evaluated risks facing Indian seafarers and reviewed India's contingency and emergency response mechanisms.

Expressing condolences over the loss of the Indian seafarer, Sonowal condemned the attacks on civilian merchant vessels, stating that India had conveyed its strong objection to such incidents that endangered innocent seafarers performing critical roles in maintaining global supply chains. He assured that the government would extend all possible support to the affected families and reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and safety of Indian seafarers.

As part of the enhanced response, the Minister directed the Directorate General of Shipping to establish a comprehensive vessel-by-vessel operational dashboard covering every Indian seafarer operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, irrespective of the vessel's flag. The dashboard will provide real-time information on vessel location, ownership, cargo, crew details, welfare status, threat assessments, voyage plans, destination ports and available support facilities.

Sonowal also instructed officials to ensure that every Indian seafarer in the affected region is individually accounted for and monitored continuously.

To strengthen assistance for affected families, the government will appoint a dedicated liaison officer for each impacted Indian seafarer. The officers will act as single points of contact for families, facilitating medical updates, travel documentation, repatriation, welfare fund assistance, settlement of wages, contractual entitlements and compensation claims.

The Minister further directed close coordination with Indian Missions in Iran, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the region, along with the Ministry of External Affairs, to obtain verified real-time information on navigational safety, coastal advisories, shipping routes, port-of-refuge arrangements, medical evacuation, hospital facilities, repatriation procedures, management of mortal remains and ongoing investigations.

Reaffirming India's commitment to international maritime law, Sonowal said the government had engaged with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and relevant flag administrations over the attacks, which he said violated international conventions governing the safety and security of merchant shipping and the right of innocent passage.

The Minister also directed that every vessel movement through the affected waters should be undertaken only after a fresh threat assessment, the professional judgement of the ship's Master and consultation with competent maritime authorities.

Shipowners, vessel managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) agencies employing Indian seafarers have been instructed to submit compliance reports confirming that no Indian seafarer is being compelled to sail without adequate information, protection and support.

The Ministry has also activated a 24x7 grievance support mechanism for Indian seafarers and their families. The helpline includes a domestic toll-free number (1800-889-7768), an international toll-free number (+1-888-988-0256), a WhatsApp support line (+91 8655856830) and email assistance through enavik.24x7@gov.in.

Concluding the review, Sonowal reiterated that the government's response would remain firmly centred on the welfare of Indian seafarers, with coordinated efforts across ministries and maritime agencies to protect Indian lives, uphold international maritime law and ensure the uninterrupted movement of global trade through one of the world's most strategically significant shipping routes.