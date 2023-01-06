Agriculture is the country's fastest expanding industry and there would be no restrictions on federal support for its growth, said Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on January 6.

In reference to the northeast, he stated that the Centre and the northeast state governments are collaborating to promote the agriculture sector, considering the region's potential for organic farming.

"Agriculture is the fastest expanding industry in the country and the Center is making ongoing efforts to make farming viable,'' he said.

“Giving importance to agriculture in bringing about development and security of livelihood in the northeast, farming activities are being strengthened through agricultural education and research,” Tomar added.

He also asserted that there will be no restriction on federal funds for agricultural development while inaugurating the newly constructed administrative and academic facilities of Pasighat Agriculture College in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district.

The Centre has worked to bridge the gap between research and farming by providing scientific guidance to farmers on the ground, he said.

He further said that the establishment of the institute, as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will boost agricultural education and research in Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states.

The minister also stated that the Centre is striving to guarantee that the country's agricultural sector stays robust in order to confront all obstacles and maintain enough food reserves at all times.

Continuous attempts are being made to combine farming with contemporary technologies, and research organizations and agricultural universities play an important role in this regard, according to Tomar.

He congratulated the residents of the East Siang district and hoped that the students would actively contribute to strengthening the country's agriculture industry after graduating.

He also anticipated that the new college facilities will stimulate and push students to work harder and assist them to increase their potential by delivering technical benefits.

Reports also stated that Tomar also attended the two-day Kisan Mela held on the college campus and met with farmers. Arunachal Agriculture Minister Tage Taki stressed the importance of locally grown crops for increasing farmers' income, and export potential, and encouraging natural and organic farming for long-term growth.

Taki further stated that all officially supported assistance initiatives are being implemented to improve the income and living standards of the state's farming population, according to the reports.