External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said efforts are on the part of the Central and the State Government to bring back a sense of normalcy in Manipur and provide adequate law-and-order enforcement.

"...I think one part of the problem in Manipur has been the destabilising impact of migrants who have come," he said on Tuesday at the Council on Foreign Relations in response to a question on the situation in the northeastern state

"But there are also tensions which obviously have a long history which precede that. And today, I think the effort is on the part of the state government and the Union government to find a way by which a sense of normalcy returns, that arms which were seized during that period are recovered, that there is an adequate law-and-order enforcement out there so that incidents of violence don't happen," the minister said.

Earlier this month, a panel of UN specialists said they were "appalled" by allegations and photographs of violence against women and girls in Manipur, and asked the Indian government to take strong measures to investigate the crimes and hold the offenders accountable.

The experts expressed concern over reports of grave human rights breaches and abuses in Manipur, such as alleged sexual violence, extrajudicial killings, home demolition, forced displacement, torture, and ill-treatment.

India has dismissed these remarks as "unwarranted, presumptuous, and misleading," claiming that the situation in the state was tranquil.

Jaishankar was questioned about his dismissal of these remarks as "presumptive."

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