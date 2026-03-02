Centre ramps up evacuation of Indians from Israel-Iran conflict zone: Union minister Kiren Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju assured on March 2 that the Centre is acting swiftly to safeguard Indian nationals trapped in the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

Addressing reporters, Rijiju highlighted the government's efficiency. "The government works promptly under the leadership of PM Modi to rescue in such situations," he said, adding that previous administrations fell short on such comprehensive support. He credited the Ministry of External Affairs and its overseas missions for coordinating the response.

Odisha minister Prithviraj Harichandan echoed the sentiment, emphasising a thorough evacuation drive led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to reporters, he stated: "The Prime Minister and specifically the Ministry of External Affairs is making an all-around effort to evacuate Indian citizens. The government has planned, and everything is on schedule. Not a single person will be left behind."

The efforts come as concerns mount over Indians, including students, in the West Asia flashpoint. On Saturday, Nasir Khuehami, national convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, wrote to the Prime Minister urging immediate action for around 1,200 Kashmiri students in strike-hit Iranian areas. He called for diplomatic channels to prioritise their safe exit alongside other Indians.

Official sources indicate evacuation flights and safe corridors are operational, with real-time tracking to ensure no one is overlooked.