The Union Health Ministry said that it has reduced the gap second Covid vaccine dose and precaution dose from 9 to 6 months for 18 years and above. Corresponding changes for the same have been made in the CoWIN platform accordingly.

The development was informed to all states by the Union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday.

Adults above 18 years of age can now avail their precautionary dose by getting themselves vaccinated at private vaccination centres.

‘’In view of the evolving scientific evidence and global practices, standing technical sub committee of national technical advisory group on immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended to revise the duration between 2nd dose and precaution dose from existing 9 months to 6 months. This has also been endorsed by NTAGI,’’ reads the health secretary’s letter to all chief secretaries.

“Therefore, it has now been decided that the precaution dose for all beneficiaries from 18-59 years will be administered after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose at Private Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs),” the letter further reads.

Beneficiaries above 60 years and above along with Health Care Workers and Front Line Workers can avail the precautionary dose on the completion of 6 months from the date of administration of 2nd dose at government Covid Vaccination Centres, free of charge.

Earlier, eligible beneficiaries were advised to take their precaution dose on completion of 9 months or 39 weeks from the date of administratioin of 2nd dose of Covid-19 Vaccine.