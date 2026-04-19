Centre releases FAQs to clarify women’s reservation Bills, rebut delimitation concerns

The Centre, on April 19, released a detailed set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to clarify its position on women’s reservation in legislatures, days after a Constitution Amendment Bill proposing 33 per cent quota for women was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

The document seeks to counter Opposition allegations that the government was attempting to use the reservation framework to push through delimitation based on the 2011 Census.

According to the FAQs, three key Bills introduced on April 16 — the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill — were designed to enable early implementation of women’s reservation.

Officials argued that linking the quota to post-2026 Census-based delimitation would have delayed benefits, making it unlikely for women to gain representation even by the 2029 general elections. The proposed legislative changes aimed to remove this dependency and accelerate implementation.

The government maintained that, had the Bills been passed, women could have secured 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha as early as 2029.

A major component of the proposal involved expanding Lok Sabha seats from the current cap of 550 to 850. The rationale cited was population growth — from 54 crore in 1971 to around 140 crore today — and the need for more equitable representation.

The FAQs emphasised that the expansion would follow a uniform 50 per cent increase model across all states and Union Territories, ensuring no region loses its proportional share. Southern states, often wary of delimitation exercises, would not face reduced representation, the government said, adding that their overall share would remain stable or slightly improve.

Concerns over political manipulation were also addressed. The government stated that no changes were proposed to the Delimitation Commission Act and that any recommendations would still require parliamentary approval and Presidential assent. Ongoing state elections would remain unaffected, with the current system continuing until at least 2029.

On social representation, the FAQs noted that Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes would benefit from an increase in reserved seats due to the expansion of the House.

Responding to criticism over the absence of a separate quota for Muslim women, the government reiterated that the Constitution does not allow reservation based on religion, and that existing policies are rooted in social and economic backwardness.

The Centre also rejected claims that the Bill was linked to delaying a caste census, stating that a time-bound enumeration process is already underway.

On the timing of the original Women’s Reservation Act passed in 2023, the government said it was intended to establish the legal framework first, with implementation dependent on subsequent administrative processes such as delimitation.

Separate amendments for Union Territories were proposed to address their distinct legal structures, particularly for regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Puducherry.

The FAQs underline the government’s attempt to revive momentum around women’s political representation while pushing back against concerns over federal balance and electoral fairness.