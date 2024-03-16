The Union Ministry of Environment has announced the Captive Elephant (Transfer or Transport) Rules, 2024, detailing regulations for the movement of captive elephants within and between states.

These rules empower chief wildlife wardens to authorize or deny such transfers, with exceptions for pre-existing ownership certificates, except for calves born from captive elephants.

Additionally, transfers may be permitted if owners are unable to maintain the elephant.

However, transfers are conditional upon the elephants’ genetic profiles being recorded in the union ministry of environment’s electronic monitoring application.

Applications for transfers must be submitted to the deputy conservator of forests, who will conduct inquiries and forward details to the wildlife warden for approval or rejection within seven days.

Furthermore, the ministry has established protocols for dealing with species covered under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Chief wildlife wardens are now empowered to issue registration certificates for these species and oversee their legal acquisition.