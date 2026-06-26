Centre reveals names of six soldiers martyred during Operation Sindoor after 400 days

The Central Government has, for the first time, officially disclosed the names of six security personnel who were martyred during Operation Sindoor, more than 400 days after the operation.

The six personnel include five Indian Army soldiers and one Indian Air Force serviceman who laid down their lives during the operation.

The martyrs have been identified as Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Aviator Mood Murali Nayak, Soldier Sunil Kumar, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh, Subedar Major Pawan Kumar of the Indian Army, and Surendra Kumar of the Indian Air Force.

The announcement marks the first official public disclosure of the identities of the personnel who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Sindoor.