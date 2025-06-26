Centre reviews Rs 40,000 crore infra projects across five northeastern states

The central government has initiated a comprehensive review of critical infrastructure projects across four northeastern states, underlining its commitment to the region's development through mega projects valued at over Rs 41,000 crores.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to examine major projects in Sikkim, Nagaland, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh. The session brought together senior officials from central ministries, state governments, and project developers to tackle implementation challenges specific to the northeastern region.

The northeastern focus reveals significant investment priorities, with Arunachal Pradesh leading development efforts through three projects worth Rs 33,469 crores. Assam follows with a substantial single project valued at Rs 6,700 crores, while Sikkim and Nagaland each have two projects worth Rs 943.04 crores and Rs 544.65 crores, respectively.

Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Hydropower Project stands as the crown jewel of northeastern infrastructure development. The 2,880 MW facility, scheduled for completion by February 2032, will feature India's tallest dam and generate 11,223 million units of clean energy annually. Beyond its massive power generation capacity, the project serves strategic purposes, including flood control and regional energy security.

The project's significance extends beyond electricity generation, with 13 per cent of power allocated free to Arunachal Pradesh, directly supporting the state's socio-economic development. The initiative aligns with national Net Zero goals while addressing the northeastern region's energy requirements through clean hydropower.

Transportation infrastructure received priority attention with Nagaland's Kohima Bypass Road project under detailed review. Developed by NHIDCL under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, this strategic project addresses a critical bottleneck in the region's connectivity framework.

The bypass project promises to decongest Kohima city while dramatically improving both intra-state and inter-state connectivity. Officials emphasised the project's potential to unlock trade opportunities, boost tourism, and facilitate deeper regional integration across the northeastern states. The challenging terrain of the northeast makes such connectivity projects particularly crucial for economic development.

The review highlighted private sector engagement through GeoEnpro Petroleum Limited's Rs 1,000 crore project in Arunachal Pradesh. Bhatia specifically directed state authorities to accord high priority to the private venture, signalling the government's commitment to fostering private investment in the northeastern region.

The DPIIT Secretary emphasised the importance of proactive measures to improve ease of doing business across northeastern states, recognising that enhanced private sector confidence is essential for sustained development in the region. The directive reflects broader policy goals of creating a conducive investment climate specifically tailored to northeastern India's unique requirements.

The comprehensive review demonstrates the central government's recognition of the northeastern states' strategic importance and development potential. These projects address long-standing infrastructure gaps that have historically limited the region's economic growth and connectivity with mainland India.

Officials utilised the Project Monitoring Group framework to enhance coordination between central ministries, state governments, and private stakeholders. This specialised mechanism aims to expedite project implementation while ensuring efficient resolution of challenges unique to the northeastern region's geographical and administrative complexities.