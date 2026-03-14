Centre revokes Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA detention, cites need for peace and dialogue in Ladakh

The Union Government has revoked the preventive detention of noted environmental activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, stating that the decision was taken to restore peace and create an atmosphere conducive to dialogue in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

In an official statement, the Centre said Wangchuk had been detained on September 26, 2025 under provisions of the NSA following what authorities described as a serious law-and-order situation in Leh on September 24, 2025. The preventive detention order had been issued by the District Magistrate of Leh with the objective of maintaining public order in the region.

Officials noted that Wangchuk had already completed nearly half of the maximum permissible period of preventive detention allowed under the National Security Act. The revocation, the government said, was taken after reviewing the prevailing situation and with the aim of fostering an environment supportive of dialogue and stability in the region.

Following his detention, Wangchuk had been shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail in Jodhpur, where he remained in custody for several months.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has been hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by his wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, challenging the legality of the detention. The petition has been under judicial consideration since October last year.

A bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Prasanna B Varale is scheduled to hear the matter next on March 17.

The revocation of the detention order comes amid growing national attention on the developments in Ladakh, where Wangchuk has been a prominent voice on environmental protection and regional governance issues. Officials indicated that the government hopes the move will help ease tensions and pave the way for constructive engagement with stakeholders in the region.